Police investigate Harper Woods credit union robbery

Harper Woods police are looking for the man who robbed a credit union Friday morning, officials said.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m., police said, to the Christian Financial Credit Union on Harper near Manchester Boulevard for a report of a bank robbery. They arrived but the suspect had already fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to authorities.

Investigators said no injuries were reported. Police Chief Jason Hammerle said his department is working with the FBI to identify the suspect.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez