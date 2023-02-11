Classes canceled at Livonia school following norovirus outbreak

Livonia — Classes at the K-8 grade St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School have been canceled until Tuesday following an outbreak of norovirus in students and staff.

The school notified the Wayne County Public Health Division about the viral gastroenteritis outbreak on Wednesday, division spokeswoman Tiffani Jackson said. Common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

100 students and 15 staff members had developed symptoms as of Saturday, according to the health division.

"WCPHD is working closely with the school and has provided recommendations including disinfection of (the) facility per Michigan Department of Health and Human Service guidelines, ensuring ill persons are excluded from school until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped, and guidance to parents and staff on viral gastroenteritis," Jackson told The News.

The virus can spread from one infected person to another and through contaminated foods and surfaces, according to the CDC.

The Wayne County Public Health Division recommends frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, prompt disinfection of contaminated surfaces with household chlorine bleach-based cleaners, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, cooking seafood thoroughly, washing soiled clothing and linens and the use of disposable rubber gloves while handling these.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not work well against norovirus and other viruses like it, Jackson said. People should also avoid food or water from sources that may be contaminated.

The Associated Press contributed.