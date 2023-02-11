Detroit's Hart Plaza becomes street snowboarding playground for Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition

Detroit — Forty top street snowboarders jumped, flipped and slid down railings and up walls at the Red Bull Heavy Metal competition Saturday at Hart Plaza.

Athletes traveled from across the country and even internationally to compete in Detroit.

Tara Kipilla is from New Jersey and used to snowboard on the streets and parks of New York City. Heavy Metal was the first street competition she'd ever competed in after getting involved in the sport two years ago.

"The rush it gives you — like when you stomp a trick in the street, it just feels so sick," the 21-year-old snowboarder said. "The down rail for sure ... is definitely the most mellow. I'm gonna try to do as much as I can on there."

The contest was split into three zones, each with a format that highlights different snowboarding tricks.

In the first zone, boarders dropped in at the top of a staircase covered in snow to gather speed before going up a 20-foot concrete wall at the bottom.

Tricks on the wall ranged from plants, when a snowboarder supports their weight with only their hands, to stalls when they stand on the point or nose of their board. Some competitors chose to compete with only one foot strapped into their board to kick off the top of the wall before riding back down.

Zones two and three both involved railings. The second zone's railing was a "kinked rail," meaning it goes down, flat, and down again and was located between Hart Plaza's walls. Snowboarders rode down the rail backward, forward or both and showcased 270 variations, a trick that involves rotating 270 degrees.

Zone two's down-flat-down rail was a favorite for fan Stone Van Amerongen, 25, who grew up snowboarding in Wisconsin but now lives in Detroit. He likes to street snowboard himself and said the risks make it more fun.

"That's my preference of the style of snowboarding ... anything that goes fast, goes big, it's all very interesting," Van Amerongen said. "(Zone two) it has the highest risk so it'll be the highest consequence. So it'll be the most rewarding for the riders and for the people watching."

The third zone was focused on the 50-foot-long railing that runs down the stairs at the Hart Plaza amphitheater. Most of last week's snowfall has melted so Red Bull brought snow out to Hart Plaza from Pine Knob ski resort and has been packing the zones since yesterday.

Saginaw native Mike Goodrich gave up a Saturday of snowboarding himself to watch the competition. He enjoys backcountry snowboarding but said if he was younger he would try street snowboarding.

"This is the first time I've ever been to a competition like this," said Goodrich, 36. "I think it's awesome."

The sport of street snowboarding started when people began to do street skateboarding tricks on their snowboards about 20 years ago.

Denver Orr, a 23-year-old competitor from Lake Tahoe who started street snowboarding five years ago, said "it's definitely like, a lot of heart mixed with skating."

The Red Bull Heavy Metal competition last took place in Duluth Minnesota in 2022 for the first time in 19 years and was won by Red Bull athlete Benny Milam.

Milam worked with Metro Detroit native and fellow Red Bull athlete Grace Warner to bring the competition to Detroit this year. At least 2,000 spectators were expected to attend the event. Competitors and Red Bull described Hart Plaza as an "iconic spot-laden haven" and a "concrete playground" perfect for this year's contest.

"It (Hart Plaza) is perfect. It's the perfect place for people to watch. Everything that we're hitting is below eye level, spectator view," Orr said. "It's my second time in Detroit but first time jibbing in Detroit so this is sick, it's super cool."

Orr said zone one's wall was his favorite event because it felt like a stadium. The tricks he does in each event depend on what he's "feeling in the moment," he said.

"I've got ideas, nothing permanent," he said.

