Man charged in Redford hit-and-run that killed boy, 6, in 2022

A man accused of killing a 6-year-old Redford boy with a vehicle and fleeing the scene in August has been charged, officials said.

Korey Colt Thompson, 30, was formally arraigned late last month on charges in Redford's 17th District Court, police said this week. He was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, resulting in serious impairment or death, and being a habitual offender, fourth offense notice.

A judge set Thompson's bond at $250,000. A probable cause hearing was held last Tuesday and his next court appearance, a preliminary examination, will be on March 7, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Officials accuse Thompson of being involved in an Aug. 10, 2022 hit-and-run in the area of Vassar Drive and Brady Street near West Grand River and Seven Mile. Police were called to the location at about 8:45 p.m. for a report of a car striking a child who was riding a bicycle.

According to authorities, officers arrived and began administering first aid when they arrived. Medics took the boy to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they found a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala abandoned at the scene of the crash. Witnesses told police they saw two men exit the vehicle and run after the crash.

Redford police continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run and ask anyone with information about it to call the department's Traffic Bureau at (313) 387-2560.

