As mourners gather for Brian Fraser, no 'simple answer' for why

Grosse Pointe Farms — Hundreds of people attended a vigil Tuesday night in honor of Brian Fraser, one of three students killed at Michigan State University on Monday.

They sought to honor Fraser, an MSU sophomore from Grosse Pointe, as well as find faith and comfort as they try to process what had happened, said Father James Bilot of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church.

The church was beyond capacity with fellow MSU students, friends of Fraser’s from all points in his life, community members and others. He belonged to the church and was a beloved member of the community, they said.

“He was always just a great kid,” said Father Joseph Kirkconnell, who knew Fraser since he was in middle school. “He was bright, he was involved, he was great to be around.”

Fraser, 20, graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2021.

Dozens of those gathered lit candles in Fraser’s memory, signifying the light of Christ and how it comes through each person, said Kirkconnell after the service.

Bilot, who led the vigil, told those gathered, many of whom wept throughout the service, that Fraser’s guardian angel was with him. He also honored slaying victims Arielle Anderson, 19, who graduated from Grosse Pointe North in 2021, and MSU junior Alexandria Vernor, 20, of Clawson.

“There are so many layers to what is going on that there’s not one simple answer to any of the questions that we may have," Bilot said. "So then it begs the question of why are we here? Simply, we’re here because we need to pray. We’re going to pray for Brian’s family. But we also need to remember Arielle’s family and Alexandria’s family, and all those who are grieving with them.”

Five MSU students were injured and thousands were ordered into lockdown after a shooter opened fire on campus Monday night.

They allegedly were shot by Anthony McRae, who left the campus and was found, hours later, fatally shot, authorities said. Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

The violence has left several communities, including Grosse Pointe, shaken. Kirkconnell said he was not surprised to see so many people show up to the church, where parking spread to side streets because so many attended the vigil.

People are seeking faith, he said, as well as a chance to be together to remember Fraser and other victims as they try to make sense of what happened.

“Brian was an active part of this community,” he said. “This community now wants to support him however they can.”

