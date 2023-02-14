MSU shooting victim Brian Frazier's 'light shined bright'

Brian Fraser was a Michigan State University fraternity president who was remembered by friends and family Tuesday as having an infectious smile and sense of humor after he was identified as one of three students killed Monday night in a mass shooting.

Fraser, 20, was a junior from Grosse Pointe.

"He was a good kid," said his father, Sean Fraser. "He was loved by everyone."

In a Facebook post, the Grosse Pointe South Swimming and Diving team said it is "devastated by the loss of our former teammate and swimmer, Brian Fraser."

"Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team," the post said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family."

Fraser also was the chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at MSU, according to a Facebook post by the national fraternity.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," the post said. "Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss."

St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms held a Tuesday night service for the three victims that attracted hundreds of community members, students from MSU, friends of Fraser and more. They lit hundreds of candles in honor of Fraser and the others who died.

Nearly every attendee wept at some point during the service, which filled the church. father James Bilot honored Fraser's faith and told the audience — nearly all in tears — that he trusted that Fraser's guardian angel was watching over him

Earlier in the day, St. Paul asked for the community to pray for Fraser's family.

"Our St. Paul community tragically lost someone special and far too soon last night," the church said on its Facebook page. "Brian Fraser, class of 2017, is loved by everyone here and exemplified 'The St. Paul Difference.' In his time here … his light shined bright with love, leadership and kindness in the classroom, athletics and within the St. Paul community. In an essay he wrote in eighth grade, Brian ended with this: 'Even though my friends and I are going our different ways, I will never forget them and the memories we shared at St. Paul.'”

Visitation for Fraser is from 3-8 p.m. at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. He will lie in repose at 9:30 a.m. before the 11 a.m. funeral Saturday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms.

