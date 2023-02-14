Wayne middle schooler dead after school bus accident

A Franklin Middle School student is dead after what police called "a pedestrian fatality involving a school bus."

The fatality happened around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday outside of the middle school, authorities said. In a letter to parents, district Superintendent John Dignan said the district would have its crisis support team at the school on Wednesday for students and staff.

"There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child," Dignan said. "Please join me in keeping the family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

The child's identity and other specifics of the incident have not been publicly released.

The Wayne Police Department is investigating, Lt. Robert Amore said in a statement. Those who saw the incident are asked to reach out to Amore at ramore@cityofwayne.com or Sgt. Jordan Arndt at jarndt@cityofwayne.com.