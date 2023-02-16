Detroit to commission 200 murals by local artists by 2025

Detroit — The city is commissioning 200 murals to be painted by local artists that will be on display along thoroughfares and in places sacred to residents, Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship announced Thursday.

The initiative is the city's largest arts entrepreneurship program and neighborhood arts initiative to date and is led by Hubert Massey, a nationally recognized muralist with work already on display across Detroit.

Massey will reach out to and train the young artists, helping them create, "intimate murals that will reflect the passion and culture and history of some of the city’s proud, longstanding residential areas," the city said in the news release.

"Detroit is the mecca for mural expeditions," Massey said. "It’s just a good way of showcasing arts and culture and for people to come and see this great city. Our murals are in the small communities outside downtown and downtown. This just opens up a gateway to the city of Detroit’s arts and culture excellence."

The initiative will be funded by the Public Art Fund and the Ford and Kresage foundations which have partnered with the city's Department of Neighborhoods. It is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Massey's work is currently on display locally in Mexicantown, Greektown, the Detroit Cultural Center, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Detroit Athletic Club. Murals help make it clear that Detroit is both walkable and bikeable, he said in the news release.

Detroit was ranked the No. 4 city with the best street art across the county by USA Today last year.

The 200 new murals will join 500 existing murals featured on the Detroit Mural City map. Detroit Mural City is an initiative to document the city's murals that was launched in 2022 under Mayor Mike Duggan’s Blight to Beauty campaign.

"Detroit is gaining a national reputation for its beautiful public murals and this new partnership is going to build on that success," Duggan said in the news release. "As our city transitions from blight into beauty, we are fortunate to have a muralist the caliber to Dr. Massey to help guide this new effort to bring 200 beautiful new murals into our neighborhoods and commercial corridors."

hmackay@detroitnews.com