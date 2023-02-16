Karl's Cabin in Plymouth damaged by fire Wednesday

A fire ripped through popular restaurant and bar Karl's Cabin in Plymouth Wednesday, officials said.

"Although the building sustained fire, smoke, and water damage, a significant portion of the building was saved," officials with the Ann Arbor Fire Department said Wednesday night in a post on its official Facebook page.

No injuries were reported, according to media reports. It's unclear what caused the fire.

Karl's Cabin, which is located on Gotfredson Road north of M-14, has roots back to the 1940s when it originally opened as Rusceak's Rustic Tavern, according to the restaurant's website. After being closed for several years, it reopened as Karl's Cabin in 1982. It's considered one of the oldest cabin restaurants structures in Michigan.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez