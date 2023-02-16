Portion of trail derails in Van Buren Township

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

A Northfolk Southern train derailed Thursday morning in Van Buren Township and police are urging motorists and residents to avoid the area while they investigate, officials said.

Police said there are no reported injuries and there is no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment.

First responders announced receiving reports of the train derailment in the area of East Huron River Drive and Haggerty Road at about 9 a.m. They said the incident involved three cars and their contents were unknown.

Van Buren Township Police ask motorists to avoid the area and said the roads were expected to be reopened sometime Thursday afternoon.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez