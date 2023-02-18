'She was a real sweetheart': Vigil held to remember MSU student Arielle Anderson

Grosse Pointe Woods — Every seat was filled at the First English Evangelical Lutheran Church where more than 400 friends, family and community members gathered Saturday evening to remember 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, the Michigan State University sophomore who was killed in Monday's campus shooting.

Large, smiling photos of Anderson in and white flowers adorned the altar while every pew was filled leaving standing room only at the vigil. She was remembered fondly for her amazing smile, the kind that would make others smile.

"She was the nicest person in the world; she was a real sweetheart," said Anderson's cousin, Periyanna Moore, 22. "One word to describe her is just love. She was so loving; she loved her family."

Moore said her cousin, "sweet, sweet Ari," was exceptional and mature for her age. She recalled a time when they were children and tried to go to the water park but couldn't get in without an adult. They just "figured it out" in the backyard instead.

"She never ever was a problem child ever," Moore said. "It broke my heart. I would have never thought to lose her. My heart shattered in a million pieces."

Anderson, 19, was from Harper Woods and a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School who was planning to graduate early from MSU. She had aspirations of becoming a surgeon. Her cousin, Armon Williams, said she was the type of person who always wanted to make someone's day better.

"She was always a strong-minded person," said Williams, 19. "She knew she wanted to be a surgeon since she was probably like 5 years old. She had her head determined what she wanted to do and she was going to do it. She just didn't have a chance to do it."

Anderson's great aunt, Stacey Durden, said she was "everything that a parent would want." Another aunt, Anjesica Wilson, said Anderson did everything with grace. Wilson remembers Anderson coming over to her house for ice cream as a child.

"You never had to ask her twice to do nothing; she never got in trouble," Wilson said. "Just an all-around great girl."

Anderson's middle name was Diamond, according to her aunt, Mona Lloyd. Lloyd plans to keep Anderson's name alive through charities and nonprofit organizations.

"She's a jewel to this family, and that's what she is," Lloyd said. "That's what we're always going to remember her as, is the diamond of our family."

Anderson's first job was with the Detroit Police Junior Cadet Program when she was 14. She worked with senior citizens and became a supervisor in the program after graduating high school, said her former supervisor, Marvin Reed, a Corporal in the Detroit Police Department.

"I don't know if anybody's perfect, but Arielle was perfect, almost ... Always that big smile that lit you up and lit us up," Reed said. "(She was) on her way to being something just great, you already knew."

Eight candles were extinguished at the altar of Saturday night's vigil to represent the eight students who were wounded or killed during the Michigan State shooting while mourners lit and held their own individual candles. Hundreds of people held their candles and hands up in honor of Anderson and a life well lived.

The vigil for Arielle followed funerals for the other two shooting victims, 20-year-old Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner from Clawson on Saturday.

"We grieve that Brian and Alexandria were killed, the five other students were wounded, that a whole campus was terrorized," said Pastor Sean Motley, who led the service in Grosse Pointe Woods. "We are left with pain and fear, anger and confusion, and we gathered here because this is not all that we are left with. We are left with memories and experiences and the love that memory is shared with all those around her and we are left with hope."

Anderson's family started a GoFundMe fundraiser on Thursday to raise money for a memorial and to support her family as they grieve. They had raised more than $68,000 as of Saturday night. Two of five wounded students have been identified as junior Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and 20-year-old John Hao.

MSU classes were canceled for the rest of the week and are scheduled to resume on Monday. The shooter, a 43-year-old Lansing man, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when confronted by police roughly four hours after the shooting began.

"Even though someone tried to extinguish Ariell's light, and the light of Brian and Alexandria and those in the hospital, her light can't be put out," Motley said. "Because the love that Arielle shared with you stays with you."

hmackay@detroitnews.com