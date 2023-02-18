Family, friends pay tribute to MSU student Brian Fraser at Grosse Pointe Farms funeral Mass

Grosse Pointe Farms — Family and friends are paying tribute to Brian Fraser on Saturday during his funeral Mass at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in the Grosse Pointe community.

The 20-year-old Michigan State junior was one of three students killed during the Feb. 13 shooting at his school.

He was remembered as a charismatic, smiling, humorous and good-natured young man who was hard to not like. There was standing room only during his service.

Fraser was a swimming and diving athlete at Grosse Pointe South High School and the Country Club of Detroit.

He was competitive and not always the best at sports, but he loved being a part of the team and "always contributed to making it a good sporting event," said Pastor Jim Bilot, who conducted the funeral.

He also worked as a lifeguard and was president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at MSU.

Fraser is remembered fondly for his kindness, respect, courtesy and goofiness, Bilot said. He just wanted to enjoy life and gather around people, whether it was at parties or with family.

Bilot noted that Fraser's organs were donated. "Somebody has new veins, new arteries, somebody has tissue that they can see or have a better way but most beautifully ... those beautiful blue eyes."

Some of his friends at MSU started a fundraiser on Tuesday to support his family and raised over $32,000 as of Friday.

Services for the other two victims, 20-year-old Alexandria Verner of Clawson and 19-year-old Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods, are also being held Saturday. Five other students critically injured in the attack remain in Sparrow Hospital and one has improved to a stable condition so far.

The gunman, a 43-year-old Lansing man, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by police early Tuesday morning, approximately four hours after the shooting began. MSU's classes were canceled for the rest of the week and are scheduled to resume Monday.