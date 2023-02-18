One killed, two injured in fire on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A fire in a home on the city's east side on Friday night killed one woman and injured two others from smoke inhalation, Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. in a one-and-a-half-story home in the 900 block of King Street, Harris said. The female victim was approximately 21 years old. The fire department is not sure if the home was her residence.

A 64-year-old male and a 57-year-old female were injured. They were taken to a hospital and the injuries didn't seem life-threatening, Harris said.

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished in about an hour, Harris said. The building was engulfed in flames, he said, and "burned pretty bad."

