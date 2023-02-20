Mourners remember MSU victim Arielle Anderson

Eastpointe ― The steady stream of cars and well-wishers Monday at Cantrell Funeral Services was a testament to Arielle Anderson’s life and tragic death.

Hundreds gathered at the visitation for one of the three Michigan State University students slain a week earlier in a mass shooting at the East Lansing campus to mourn and reminisce about the 19-year-old.

“She touched a whole lot of hearts,” said her aunt, Mona Lloyd, in between greeting passers-by at the funeral home. “She was a beautiful person inside and out.”

That theme replayed as Anderson’s friends, family and fellow classmates, stopped to pay their respects the day before her funeral.

For hours, they flocked to the site, some wearing suits or MSU memorabilia, many dabbing tears as the weight of the moment engulfed them.

Anderson’s grandfather, Dwayne Thomas, routinely welcomed hugs and shook hands. The Florida resident, who donned a matching Spartan sweatshirt and cap, was amazed at how many people have reached out to his family to share their condolences: fraternity members, law enforcement, MSU alumni.

“It's just been overwhelming as a family, and truly, truly appreciated,” Thomas said.

The visitation came two days after hundreds attended a memorial for Anderson at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Services were held the same day for the two other casualties, both who had Metro Detroit roots: Brian Fraser, 20, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner of Clawson, a 20-year-old junior.

Anderson lived in Harper Woods and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021.

The sophomore long dreamed of becoming a surgeon, relatives said.

“She was going to be the first doctor in the family,” Thomas said.

Anderson was driven by a passion to serve that been apparent even in childhood.

From cheerfully babysitting to setting the table at gatherings, “she was just one of them souls that would just always volunteer to do anything for somebody,” Lloyd said. “You really didn’t have to ask her. ... That girl was an angel.”

While Anderson was especially close to her mother, who called the girl “a jewel,” as well as both grandmothers, the family was always well-connected, said a cousin, D’Wanna Randolph. “The family was always in unison.”

Randolph, who lives in Taylor, had been celebrating her birthday in Brazil when the shooting happened.

She didn’t learn Anderson had died until shortly after praying at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

“I just busted out crying because I felt for my cousin,” said Randolph, who cut short her trip to return home. “… My birthday will never be the same for me.”

Lloyd also grapples with the loss she grew weary of recounting in the days after the tragedy.

“It is sad because she was always so gifted and liked life, love … just never was never scared to just be adventurous as far as doing things with her family, doing things with her friends,” Lloyd said. “She was all of that and she had a smile that was just like no other.”

The funeral for Anderson, who would have turned 20 in June, is Tuesday morning at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Detroit, according to the Cantrell website.

After that, the family plans to keep her memory alive, possibly with a statue, Lloyd said.

“This is something that we never thought that our family would have to face or have a challenge to have to deal with something like this. … She would have been a good product for this world.”

Five students were wounded in the Feb. 13 shooting. Two students remained in critical condition, two were in serious but stable condition and one was in fair condition Monday, Sparrow Hospital officials said.

Students returned to classes Monday amid increased security. No classes are meeting in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, the sites of the shootings.

The MSU health care psychiatry clinic is providing no-cost counseling this week for students, employees and the campus community.

In a statement Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Elizabeth Hertel, the director for the state Department of Health and Human Services, highlighted why such care is important.

“The violent attack at MSU last week has shaken us all, and in the aftermath of a tragedy such as this, no one is untouched,” Nessel said. “There are many resources available for students and parents alike who may be struggling. Dealing with the grief, shock and trauma after a tragic event can take time, and I encourage anyone impacted to utilize these tools and to take care of themselves.”

Hertel added: "While no family or community should have to experience this, it is important to take care of the mental health needs of survivors and those impacted by this tragic event. We encourage anyone who was affected by this week’s events to use available resources as they navigate grief and process this traumatic event.”