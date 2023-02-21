Canton shop owner dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A Canton Township business owner died Tuesday after possible exposure to carbon monoxide, city officials reported.

Police and fire units responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. about an unresponsive male found by an employee at an automotive shop in the 7200 block of N. Haggerty, authorities said in a statement.

"Police officers were first to arrive and began rendering emergency aid to the man," according to the release. "Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and took over medical treatment, but were unable to revive the 60-year old owner of the business.

After clearing the scene, firefighters were called back on a report of an employee not feeling well, officials said.

Investigators learned the building had an "extremely high content" of carbon monoxide, so the worker and three police officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluations, according to the release.

Four firefighters also were evaluated. All have since been released.

"DTE was on scene and assisted the fire department in determining the source of the CO, which is believed to have come from a vehicle located inside the building," authorities said Tuesday. "The police department has started a death investigation case that will remain open until the victim’s cause of death can be determined by the medical examiner."