Grosse Pointe Shores man surrenders after standoff with police

A Grosse Pointe Shores man was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation after a standoff with police Monday night, officials said.

Police said in a statement that officers were called Monday to a home on Briarcliff Drive for a domestic dispute, though it was unclear when they arrived.

Officers arrived and found a woman outside of the home. She told officers her spouse was inside the house. She also said he was intoxicated, emotionally unstable and had access to weapons, according to authorities.

Officers tried to speak to the man but were unsuccessful. However, they could see the man as he paced from room to room, officials said. They also saw a weapon. The man repeatedly walked by it and made gestures to pick it up but then walked away from it.

Crisis negotiators were called and contacted the man. Police said after a short standoff, the man surrendered peacefully to officers.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez