Metro Detroiters flock to Hamtramck, Detroit for Fat Tuesday paczki

The smell of fried dough wafted down Joseph Campau Street, fueling the line of customers already waiting for New Palace Bakery's Fat Tuesday paczki before the 115-year-old Polish bakery opened in Hamtramck at 8 a.m.

The line wrapped around Yemans Street and some customers such as Jerry Costanza had been waiting since 7 a.m. Costanza drove from Ann Arbor to keep his annual paczki Fat Tuesday tradition alive.

"In a world of dying traditions, it's nice to keep it alive," Costanza, 52, said. "They are completely different than grocery store paczki. The way they're made and the flavor is unique."

Paczki are made from a fluffy, yeast-based dough topped with powdered sugar and they can be eaten plain or filled with custard or jelly. They are reserved for Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, or the day of indulgence before the Christian observance of Lent begins Wednesday.

Polish immigrants brought the tradition with them to America and some of Michigan's best paczki can be found in Hamtramck and Detroit.

Tuesday marked the first Fat Tuesday in nearly a century without Hamtramck's New Martha Washington Bakery. It closed last April because of health issues of the owners. There is a dwindling amount of authentic paczki bakers left in Hamtramck and Detroit and those that remain agree that Fat Tuesday is the busiest day of the year.

"It takes time to plan it and then it takes a lot of help from family and friends to actually make it happen," said New Palace co-owner Suzy Ognanovich. "We're just going to keep trying to serve as many as we can and we're just going to keep making the paczki as long as we can."

The bakery has been in Ognanovich's family for roughly four generations and the paczki recipe has not changed since they took over in the 1970s.

"It's an old-fashioned recipe and we really put our heart into it and try to use the best ingredients," Ognanovich said. "In Hamtramck, it's something that we've been known for."

New Palace is now the sole paczki bakery in Hamtramck but Ognanovich did not say she's noticed an increase in demand.

"We have customers that have been coming to our bakery for many years, you know, generation upon generation," Ognanovich said. "I'm sure we've seen new faces as well."

But New Palace is not the only place to get authentic paczki within Detroit.

Janice Maksimovski has run Chene Modern Bakery on West Warren Avenue with her brother since 1980. They've been making paczki for the past couple of weeks in preparation for Fat Tuesday.

"We've always sold a lot of paczki here. We are known for our paczki," Maksimovski said. "You gotta use the fresh ingredients, you know, like back in the day the original paczki how they used to make them."

The fresh ingredients and traditional recipe set Maksimovski's fresh paczki apart from store-bought ones.

"We haven't changed the recipe at all because why fix something that's not broken?" she said. "We use the freshest ingredients... we don't skimp."

Sue Bozinopska of Dearborn Heights who has gone to Chene Modern Bakery for Fat Tuesday paczki every year for as long as she can remember calls the paczki "the best around.."

"Other places are fake and this is the real deal," she said. "(They have) the best filling around."

Some Chene Modern Bakery customers such as Bill Ferry swear they would never buy paczki from the grocery store because they're not "the real thing." He has participated in the tradition of Fat Tuesday paczki since he was a child and passed it onto his daughter.

"In Detroit and in Michigan it's a big thing. Paczki day is a big day here, it's like opening day at Tiger stadium," Ferry said. "They're the real thing... the ones from the store are not I would never buy those."

Back at New Palace, Costanza brought 52-year-old Kim Klapp with him to try "the original" paczki.

"That's a once-a-year treat... you can't justify it more than once a year," Klapp said. "I've never had this one, I needed the originals."

Customers came to Hamtramck from all over the Metro Detroit area to try the paczki. Marguerite Wasinski of Clinton Township comes to New Palace Bakery almost every year and said their paczki are superior to any others she has had.

"I've had them at a couple of other bakeries, stores like Kroger and stuff... I feel like they fry them better here like they just taste better," Wasinski, 28, said. "You can taste the difference, it's fresher here — it's always fresh."

Wasinski brought her friend and paczki virgin Raven Kimmi with her to try the pastries for the first time.

"I'm new to Michigan and so I'm from Kansas and they don't have these down there," Kimmi, 28, said. "This is my first time experiencing them."

Detroit native Douglas Nelson hadn't had a New Palace paczki in about 15 years because of his work schedule on Fat Tuesday. The memory of how good they were brought him back. He had been waiting for an hour and a half but said it was worth it.

Sarah Philbrick brought her 1-year-old son Gideon to New Palace for his first-ever paczki. The two live in Detroit but she had never tried New Palace's paczki.

"We wanted to come this year and have him have his first paczki... it's a whole new tradition for us as a family to do it and that it's his first time having a big donut so I'm sure he's gonna love it," Philbrick, 31, said. "It's much better where you go from an authentic place, that's why coming up to Hamtramck also meant a lot."

