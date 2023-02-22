2 women sue Belleville Super 8 motel after sex assault by employee

Detroit — Two Wayne County women who were sexually assaulted by an employee at a Super 8 motel in Belleville have filed a lawsuit alleging the motel owners were negligent in allowing the employee to keep working after he had been charged.

The lawsuit alleges the owners knew of the employee's history of sexual assault and failed to take measures to protect other guests. A woman who answered the phone for attorney Dane Lupo's law firm, which is representing the motel and employee Kosa-Raju Babu-Rao in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

The Super 8 in Belleville was taken over by a new owner Feb. 17, according to the motel. They declined to comment on the case, as they did not know anything about it.

Nicole Cummings rented a room at the Super 8 July 31, 2019, and was forcibly hugged by Babu-Rao as he checked her in, according to the lawsuit. She pushed him away and went to her room, then left to get ice, where she again encountered Babu-Rao.

He approached her from where he was watching from his nearby room and allegedly kissed her cheeks and grabbed her breasts, according to the lawsuit.

Cummings fought him off and returned to her room. She called Super 8's corporate phone number and they told her to file a police report and leave the key in the room when she left, according to the lawsuit. She spoke to two Super 8 housekeepers who told her Babu-Rao had sexually assaulted "a number" of women at the motel, but no one filed a police report about it, according to the lawsuit.

"I didn't want this happening to a child or anyone else for that matter," Cummings said at a press conference Tuesday. "Hopefully something will be done."

Cummings said said she believes there are other victims because of what the housekeepers told her before she checked out.

She filed a report with the Van Buren Township Police Department the next day when she checked out of the motel.

Babu-Rao was charged Sept. 4, 2019, with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, but was not arrested until January 2020, according to court records, after another woman reported she was sexually assaulted.

Police had told the owners of the Super 8 motel about the warrant pending against Babu-Rao, but they continued to employ him, according to the lawsuit, which also faulted the police department for failing or refusing to arrest Babu-Rao before he sexually assaulted another woman. The police department was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Cummings said she believed Babu-Rao was taking advantage of the situation because he is older. He was around 80 at the time of the two sexual assaults. She said she is terrified to stay at hotels and is reluctant to leave her house. She got an emotional support animal who goes everywhere with her so she could get some relief from the anxiety the assault caused her.

"You feel degraded as a human being and it's embarrassing," Cummings said.

A Wayne County woman in her 50s who wished to remain anonymous said she was sexually assaulted Dec. 29, 2019, by Babu-Rao after she asked him for help in fixing her TV and phone in her room. She said when Babu-Rao came to her room to fix the electronics, he grabbed her buttocks, pushed her to the bed, grabbed her breasts and attempted to rape her, according to the lawsuit. She kicked and hit him until he got off her and left the room.

She filed a police report with the Van Buren Township Police Department. Babu-Rao was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted sexual assault involving penetration in early January. It was at this point that he was arrested and arraigned for both Cummings' sexual assault and the most recent one, according to court records.

"When you stay in hotels and you think you're safe, for the most part you're not," she said. "I feel like if something was done (by police) in regards to the situation that occurred before mine, mine would've never occurred."

Babu-Rao was sentenced in April 2021 to two years of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault. He had to undergo sex offender counseling and was not allowed to work at any motels or hotels, according to court records.

Both women said during a press conference Tuesday that they are now afraid to stay at hotels or motels.

The women's attorney, Leonard Mungo, said Tuesday that the women have a sad and all too common story. The woman who was sexually assaulted in December 2019 filed a lawsuit against the motel, Babu-Rao and one of the former owners of the motel in August. Cummings was added this month as a plaintiff in the case.

He said the motel needs to be more responsible for who they hire, and should have to pay for their negligence.

"We are hopeful what they're doing will afford more protection to others who may decide to stay at the Super 8," Mungo said. "There's so much taken from these ladies, these women, that you'll never be able to recover from as a result. ... You never really completely recover in these kinds of cases. Just standing and taking action is therapeutic in and of itself for victims of sexual assault."

