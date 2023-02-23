Detroit gym teacher sentenced to probation in child abuse case

Detroit — Gym teacher Jacqueline Brown was sentenced to probation in Wayne County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Brown, a teacher at Hope Academy of Detroit, was charged with child abuse following an incident involving an 11-year-old student.

She pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not treated as an admission of guilt but is done so for sentencing purposes.

Christal Stanley, brought claims of assault and battery, gross negligence, excessive force and vicarious liability against Brown and the school on behalf of her daughter, according to a news release from her lawyer, Jonathan Marko of Marko Law PLLC.

Brown was accused of throwing a hockey stick at the young girl during her gym class in 2022, according to the release. The stick allegedly hit her in the head, leaving her bleeding. Stanley claims the school called her after the incident, then left her daughter unsupervised.

When Stanley arrived at the school, she had to search for her daughter and found her alone in a hallway. She received staples for her head wound at a hospital, the news release said.

Stanley was sentenced to two years of probation and she can't work in an educational position unless approved by the court, according to Wayne County Circuit Court records.

Marko said Brown was ordered to take anger management classes as part of her sentence.

He said they do not feel justice was served.

“The family still hasn’t received an apology from either her or the school,” Marko said.

They plan to pursue a civil lawsuit against Hope Academy of Detroit and the educational staffing company, BFDI Educational Services, which hired and trained Brown, Marko said.

After the incident, Stanley took her daughter out of the Hope Academy of Detroit, Marko said. He did not know if Brown remained on staff at the academy.

Hope Academy of Detroit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

