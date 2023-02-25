Officials: Ohio train wreck waste headed to Wayne County halted

Amid objections from elected officials, planned shipments of hazardous materials from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment to Wayne County have been halted, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy said Friday night.

In a statement, EGLE said it became aware of the shipments early Friday. The decision to pause them came from the Environmental Protection Agency, it said.

The department “is working to monitor the disposal of hazardous soil and liquids from the Ohio train derailment at licensed hazardous waste facilities in Michigan to ensure that all health and environmental protection laws and procedures are rigorously adhered to,” according to the statement.

“We expect any shipment of Ohio soils and liquids to be handled in accordance with all laws and regulations as any other contaminated site material that is disposed of at the facilities, which are subject to extensive monitoring to ensure that hazardous waste does not present a threat to the environment or human health.”

During a press conference Friday night addressing the transport, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said his team did not receive advance notice, and state officials “also got last minute bits and pieces of information.”

Though he learned government officials were making alternative arrangements for the materials, Evans said the situation was alarming.

“I’m not here to say anybody was attempting to do anything nefarious,” he told reporters. “But I can say that the outward effect of it looks like we’re being sandbagged.”

The EPA has taken charge of the federal response this week to the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment and ordered Norfolk Southern railway to pay for the cleanup and chemical release.

President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected.

The freight cars that derailed on the East Palestine outskirts, near the Pennsylvania state line, included 11 carrying hazardous materials. Residents evacuated as fears grew about a potential explosion of smoldering wreckage.Worried about an uncontrolled blast, officials released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke into the sky. That left people questioning potential health effects, though authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that under the direction of the state’s EPA, “Norfolk Southern brought in large dump trucks to move contaminated soil to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal, a licensed hazardous waste disposal facility in Michigan. This will be a continuous effort to properly manage and safely dispose of the waste. So far, 4,832 cubic yards of soil have been excavated from the ground and more may be removed as cleanup proceeds. When the process begins to dig up the tracks and remove the soil underneath, that soil will be hauled away immediately and taken to a proper disposal facility.”

DeWine’s office said more than 1.7 million gallons of contaminated liquid has been removed from the immediate site of the derailment. More than 1.1 million gallons was hauled off-site, with most going to Texas Molecular, a hazardous waste disposal facility in Texas. A smaller amount was directed to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio, according to the release.

During his press conference Friday, Evans said he learned materials were headed to two sites affiliated with Republic Services in southeast Michigan: liquid waste for deep-well injections in Romulus and solid substances going to Van Buren Township.

Republic Services has acquired US Ecology, which has what its website describes as the only commercial hazardous waste landfill in Michigan.

According to the state, Republic Industrial and Energy Solutions LLC in Romulus is a hazardous waste storage and treatment facility licensed to store hazardous waste in containers and tanks as well as treat hazardous waste in tanks.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who spoke during the press conference, said EPA officials reported five trucks traveled to Michigan on Friday carrying material containing an estimated 1% vinyl chloride.

“We were not given a heads up on this reported action," she said in a statement. "Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe."

While local authorities are unsure how much material was slated to reach the state, “some of it has already been delivered,” Evans said. “We know some of it’s here and the fact that it’s here and we haven’t been informed of the volume, we haven’t been informed of how it actually got here… is something that has got us all very, very irritated.”

Roman Blahoski, director of external communications for Republic Services, said late Friday that his firm “was not in a position to confirm any decisions the EPA or state lawmakers may have made” about the shipments.

Reached Friday, James Lee, the media relations manager for the Ohio EPA, said in an email: “As required by the recent federal orders, Norfolk Southern must lawfully dispose of the material at a US EPA certified facility.”

He referred further questions to Norfolk Southern.

A representative for Norfolk Southern told The Detroit News only: “The material will be transported to landfills and disposal facilities that are designed to accept it safely in accordance with state and federal regulations. We are unable to disclose the locations.”

EGLE said the department was informed about liquid waste from the Ohio wreck being disposed of in the Romulus site.

“This facility is also licensed federally and by the state, has rigorous monitoring and reporting requirements and is subject to unannounced inspections to ensure compliance,” EGLE said Friday.

“While EGLE licenses, inspects, and oversees hazardous waste disposal facilities in conjunction with federal regulators, the state has no authority to either require approval for individual shipments of hazardous material, or to prohibit hazardous waste from being transported across state lines for disposal. Norfolk Southern Railroad chose the sites where wastes will be disposed.

“EGLE will continue to work with federal, state and local authorities to work through future disposal options and to rigorously monitor any future disposal at licensed hazardous waste disposal facilities in Michigan to ensure protection for the public and the environment.”

Officials who spoke Friday shared concerns about not knowing the potential health hazards on a county with nearly 1.8 million residents.

“We don’t know the long-term impact of these chemicals,” Evans said.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib added: “No one deserves this in their backyard.”

In a statement Friday, State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, said he was calling for a more coordinated, transparent disposal process that prioritizes safety.

“Residents of Romulus and Van Buren Township deserve to know what is happening in their communities, especially when it comes to hazardous materials coming in from out of state," he said. "The communities that have to take this toxic waste were just notified late this afternoon and told there is nothing they can do to stop it because Republic is a private company and can choose whether or not to take it — this is inexcusable."

The Associated Press contributed.