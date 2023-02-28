1 dead, 1 arrested in Taylor stabbing

A man is dead and a woman is in police custody after a stabbing in a Taylor parking lot Monday night.

Taylor officers were called at about 10 p.m. to a parking lot located in the 20900 block of Ecorse Road between Monroe Boulevard and Pellham Road for a report of a stabbing. They arrived and found a man with a stab wound, according to authorities.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was involved in a fight with a woman at a home in the 6800 block of Merrick Street. Police said the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested.

They also said the investigation is ongoing.

