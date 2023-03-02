Morgue contractor picked up body, later broke into same home, Huron Township police say

A man contracted with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to pick up cadavers broke into a house that he knew would be empty because he'd transported the resident's body to the morgue a day earlier, police officials said Thursday.

Huron Township detectives on Feb. 14 investigated a death inside a home in the 22000 block of Castelle Drive, township police said in a Thursday press release. Investigators determined that the man had died of natural causes, and Carnell Franklin-Smith was called to take the body to the morgue, the release said.

The following day at 9:32 a.m., someone dialed 911 to report that two men were breaking into the house on Castelle Drive, the release said. As police were on the way, the caller phoned back to report that the men were leaving the house carrying multiple items. The caller also gave a description of the men and their vehicle, according to the release.

Police stopped the car at 9:38 a.m. Franklin-Smith was carrying a loaded handgun in a hip holster, the press release said.

"Several items were recovered from the scene of the home invasion from inside the suspect's vehicle," the release said. Police photographs taken during the death probe the day earlier matched items found in the vehicle, the release said.

"The investigation revealed that suspect Franklin-Smith worked for a company (that) is contracted by the Wayne County Morgue for removal of decedents from their residence for transport to the (morgue)," the release said. "It is believed that the suspect Franklin-Smith returned to this residence having knowledge that the resident was deceased and broke into the (home)."

Franklin-Smith, 34, was charged with first-degree home invasion and felony firearm. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison. His attorney Sarah Leah Robinson did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

An alleged accomplice, Benjamin Pearce, 29, also was charged with first-degree home invasion. His attorney at the Detroit Neighborhood Defender Service did not immediately respond to a phone call.

Pearce and Franklin-Smith, both of Detroit, were arraigned Feb. 17 in 34th District Court. Both defendants were given a $10,000 personal bond, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 22.

