No charges in Grosse Pointe 'paper noose' case, prosecutor says

A 15-year-old male won't face charges for allegedly hanging a paper noose in the bathroom of a Panera Bread store in Grosse Pointe last year, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Grosse Pointe police officers were called to the business in the 17150 block of Kercheval on Dec. 30.

A police investigation found four freshman students from Grosse Pointe South High School were in the men’s restroom vaping. Allegedly, one of the students fashioned a noose from paper towel and hung it from a stall in the men’s restroom, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Unit found that the incident didn't rise to the level of a crime of ethnic intimidation, according to the release. That requires specific intent to intimidate or harass someone based on race, color, religion, gender or national origin.

"The fashioning and leaving a paper towel noose in a public place without additional evidence of intent to threaten or intimidate persons based on the enumerated factors in the statute is lacking in this case," the statement read. "The warrant is being denied because there is insufficient evidence to charge a crime."

Prosecutor Kym Worthy added: “Although this decision may upset some, we must follow the current laws on our books when making a charging decision. In this case we thoroughly evaluated the police investigation and looked at every applicable law. This office strives to charge only cases that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. That is the criminal, legal standard and that simply cannot be met here."

