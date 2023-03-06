1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting outside Roseville school, police say
Kara Berg
The Detroit News
Roseville — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday near Steenland Elementary School that led to a lockdown, police said.
Officer Brady Fishburn said one person was injured in the shooting at about 3:30 p.m.
No one from the school was involved in the shooting.
"The victim is being treated at an area hospital," Deputy Chief Mitch Berlin said in a statement. "There is no danger to the public at this time."
No further information was available.
kberg@detroitnews.com