Wayne Co. dog rescue accused of disability bias reaches settlement with feds

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Tuesday it has resolved an investigation against a Wayne County dog rescue group accused of rejecting a potential pet adopter because she used a wheelchair.

A woman who sought a dog through Livonia-based Bark Bark Wag "alleged that her adoption application was denied based on stereotypes concerning her use of a wheelchair, leaving her feeling 'dehumanized,' " federal officials said in a statement.

The group is a "small, heartfelt, foster-based, 501(c)(3) rescue run completely by dedicated volunteers, and located in SE Michigan," according to the website. "Our purpose is to provide comfort and help to homeless dogs; those in danger of abuse or neglect, those given up by their guardians due to a variety of circumstances; and those in shelters at risk of euthanasia."

A settlement agreement between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Bark Bark Wag requires the group to fully comply with the non-discrimination requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, according to the release.

The deal "emphasizes the organization’s commitment to ADA compliance going forward and requires Bark Bark Wag to adopt ADA policies to ensure that the adoption process does not improperly screen out or scrutinize individuals who have disabilities," officials said Tuesday.

The terms also call for Bark Bark Wag to train its volunteers on ADA policies, report future complaints to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and provide a copy of its non-discrimination policy to all affiliated rescue groups, according to the statement.

“All too often, discrimination comes in the form of implicit bias, stereotypes, or assumptions. Here, an individual was judged not by her actual ability to safely care for the pets she hoped to adopt, but by her perceived inability to do so,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “My office will continue to enforce the civil rights of our all of our citizens, including those who have disabilities.”

Bark Bark Wag officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.