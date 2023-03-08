Sex assault charges against Detroit cop dismissed in Oakland County

Four charges of criminal sexual conduct filed against a Detroit police officer were dismissed this week, according to the Oakland County Circuit Court.

Michael Carson, who has been with the Detroit Police Department for more than two decades, was charged in April with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the dismissal.

Carson's attorney, Lillian Diallo, said the complaint was related to a divorce Carson was going through. The report of the sexual assaults was made the same day as a divorce hearing, she said.

Diallo said police did not do a proper investigation into the child's report of sexual assault.

"They didn't investigate at all. They just believed the girl," Diallo said. "Think if this case had gone to a jury … he could've gone to prison for the rest of his life."

She said Carson was suspended without pay from the Detroit Police Department after charges were filed.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond for comment on Carson's employment status.

