Man charged in filming incident at Henry Ford College bathroom

A man has been charged in connection with allegedly filming a student inside a bathroom at Dearborn's Henry Ford College last week, police announced Friday.

John Lawrence Hodgson III has been arraigned through 19th District Court on a felony count of surveilling an unclothed person, city officials said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Trenton resident was arrested Wednesday by the Dearborn Police Special Operations Unit.

Last week, the Dearborn Police Department issued a notice seeking the public's help in identifying a man observed with a video camera Feb. 28 inside a woman's bathroom on the 3rd floor of Building G at the college.

A student there noticed the man was in a stall and holding a video recording device pointed in her direction, police reported.

She snapped a picture while he was running away.

"We are grateful that members of the community recognized this individual from the photograph circulated by the media, allowing us to swiftly bring him to justice," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

During his arraignment, Judge Sam Salamey issued a $20,000 bond and prohibited Hodgson from entering any school property at Henry Ford, according to the release.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for March 31.