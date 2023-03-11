MSP trooper wounded in shooting scheduled for surgery; sergeant released from hospital

Detroit — A Michigan State Police trooper who was shot and injured in a shooting on the city's west side Friday is scheduled for surgery on Saturday and will remain at Sinai Grace Hospital, state police said.

A sergeant shot during the incident has been treated and released from the hospital, state police said in an update on Twitter.

The sergeant joined the force in 2014 while the trooper joined in 2017, and they were both members of the Emergency Support Team. One officer was shot three times while another was struck once, officials said.

MSP officers were assisting Detroit Police in executing a search warrant in the 10200 block of West Outer Drive when the suspect began firing shots around 5:15 p.m. Police returned fire and the suspect was also wounded during the exchange.

The male suspect barricaded himself inside a residence until he was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Two others were in the home with him and were not hurt, Detroit Police Chief James White said in an update Friday night.

The suspect will likely survive his injuries, White said on Friday. Detroit Police have not released any additional information on the suspect as of Saturday morning but said he is violent and has been associated with a violent felony.

