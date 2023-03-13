Residents, activists blast power outages at Westland town hall

Mark Hicks

Westland — When asked how many how lost electricity during recent storms, most of the nearly 100 people who gathered for a town hall Monday raised their hands.

Art Reyes III, the executive director at the advocacy group We the People, asked how many had been in the dark more than once or over multiple days. The number who raised their hands still was nearly half of the room.

"This isn’t normal," Reyes said. "This is not OK."

More than 700,000 DTE customers, or 30% of its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb, along with roughly 234,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power after a Feb. 22 ice storm downed roughly 11,000 power lines. Other storms followed with more outages.

Reyes' group, the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib hosted the town hall to discuss the high number of power outages that resulted in the storms.

Utilities companies, Tlaib said, "provide some of the most critical services. ... So we’ve got to treat it that way."

Frustration over responses by DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, the state's largest power suppliers, have grown in recent years after weather-related outages. But criticism has spiked in the last month amid three storms that left widespread power cuts.

Some residents were in the dark nearly a week, forcing them into hotel or reliance on generators. Some customers said it was the longest they'd been without electricity. Others stayed in the cold.

Thousands of outages also were reported after storms on Feb. 27 and March 3 downed power lines.

Melissa Sampey, a Westland councilwoman, described how families and businesses lost food and goods when their power was out for long periods.

"We are very angry," she said.

DTE and Consumers officials have described the storms as significant, with damaged tree branches snapping under heavy snow and ice that fell on power lines and equipment. They said thousands of workers labored around the clock for days to restore power.

Trevor Lauer, DTE's president and CEO, has said such strong weather events appear to be the "new normal."

"We need to continue to invest in our system and harden our system, so we can deal with this new normal of the stronger weather patterns that continue to hit Michigan," he said.

Residents also criticized what they called the small amount of compensation available for lengthy outages. DTE Energy has said it would issue automatic credits of $35 if a resident lost power for more than 96 hours.

The Michigan Public Service Commission last March approved changes to state rules that would require all regulated utilities to increase their power outage credit rates from $25 to $35, plus $35 extra for additional days past a certain benchmark. But those rules changes aren’t in effect yet and were awaiting final approval from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, the commission told The Detroit News last week.

Under Michigan's current outage credit requirements, residents who lose power in normal conditions, such as a small storm or other malfunction, can receive a $25 outage credit on their monthly bill if they're out of power for more than 16 hours. But the resident has to request the credit.

Reyes called $35 "a slap in the face" to residents who spent hundreds of dollars restocking their pantries or staying in hotels.

Among them was Jarvis Byrd, a Redford Township resident who uses a motorized scooter. He lost power for nearly five days and was forced to head to a hotel in Brighton, the only place available.

Byrd said he was not optimistic that he and other residents would be heard but hopes officials plan to explore ways to rely on other power sources, such as solar panels.

"I think we need to decentralize our power grid," he said.

Harriet Cammock of Detroit did not lose power during the storms but said DTE was slow to fix a downed wire at her home.

"Instead of being a 24-hour emergency, it became a seven-day emergency," she said. "This is supposed to be the richest nation in the world, yet the residents are treated like they don't matter."

Yvonne Navarrete, policy director at We the People, cited her group's research showing that Consumers and DTE were among the least reliable in the country, with outages becoming too frequent at the same time state residents pay high energy bills.

"We don’t have reliable service," she said.

DTE and Consumers officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night.

The utilities reported reliability improvements last year compared to 2021, results officials attributed to less severe weather, as well as equipment upgrades, increased tree trimming and vegetation management as well as other efforts.

Michigan historically has ranked high among U.S. states in terms of electric power interruptions and how long it takes utilities to restore service to customers.

The state also is at a disadvantage because weather can be more severe on land surrounded by lakes. Michigan also has numerous trees, which interfere with wires. Of the state’s 37.4 million acres, nearly 20 million acres are forested, according to a 2021 Michigan Department of Natural Resources report.

Monday’s event comes ahead of other events tied to outages.

State Rep. Helena Scott, D-Detroit, announced the House Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee she chairs is scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday from power company leaders and Dan Scripps, who leads the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The commission also has scheduled two in-person town halls in areas hard hit by the ice storm. One is noon to 2:30 p.m. on March 20 at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center in Jackson. Another is 5:30-8 p.m. the same day at Fordson High School in Dearborn.

The next day, the commission has scheduled a virtual town hall livestreamed over Microsoft Teams from 6-8 p.m.

On Monday, state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, announced the Senate Energy and Environment Committee he chairs has scheduled a hearing on March 23 on the storm-related power outages.

The hearing will take place in Rooms 402 and 403 of the Michigan Capitol from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Representatives of the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE Energy and Consumers were invited to participate.

“As chair of the Michigan Senate Energy & Environment Committee, it is critical to me and the members of the committee to hear from the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy about their responses to the recent ice storms and related power outages," McCann said. “The devastating and prolonged loss of power because of these storms and the so many Michigan residents impacted by it deserve answers and action.”