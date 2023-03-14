Second MSP trooper injured in shooting released from hospital

Detroit — Both Michigan State Police troopers injured in a shooting Friday on the city's west side have been released from the hospital and are recovering from home, Lt. Mike Shaw said.

One of the injured officers, a sergeant, was released from the hospital on Saturday while the other, a trooper, was scheduled for surgery, MSP said in a previous update.

The officers were members of the MSP Emergency Support Team and were shot on Friday while assisting Detroit Police officers in executing a search warrant.

The suspect began firing around 5:15 p.m. Police returned fire and wounded the suspect who remained barricaded in the home until his arrest around 7:30 p.m.

Detroit police said the suspect has been associated with a violent felony and expect him to survive his injuries.

