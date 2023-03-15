1 dead, 1 injured in Redford Township house fire

Mark Hicks

Redford Township officials are investigating a house fire Wednesday that left one person dead and another injured.

The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. at a bungalow near Garfield and Lyndon, said Battalion Chief Roy Birchmeier with the township Fire Department.

The two people taken out of the home were the only ones inside at the time, he said.

One was pronounced dead and the other has been hospitalized. Birchmeier said other details on the victims were not immediately available.

The fire did not spread to other homes in the neighborhood. An inspector was working to determine what sparked the blaze, which did not appear suspicious, Birchmeier said.