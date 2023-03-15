'She was easy to neglect': Belleville group home let woman starve to death, lawsuit says

Detroit — The family of a 71-year-old woman who starved to death in a group home in Belleville has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the group home and its employees, alleging gross negligence.

Bertha Jones, 71, died in May 2022 after employees at Hoeft House, a specialized foster care small group home in Belleville, took her to the hospital when she was found unresponsive in her bed. Jones was born with a spinal deformity that left her unable to care for herself or communicate, according to the lawsuit. She was blind, deaf, used a wheelchair and had intellectual disabilities.

Hoeft House employees did not respond for comment Wednesday.

Jones weighed 72 pounds in April 2022 when she arrived at the hospital, down 50 pounds from her weight just two months prior in February 2022, according to the lawsuit. She also had a large bruise on her face and multiple bruises on her body. Her body mass index was 11.67; far lower than the 18.5 BMI that is considered to be underweight by the Centers for Disease Control.

"She was easy to neglect," said the family's attorney, Albert Dib. "The way I see it, she couldn't communicate with anyone, so they just put her in a corner and forgot about her. If she didn't eat, they didn't worry about it."

She was in metabolic crisis, characterized by low blood sugar and a build-up of toxic substances in the blood, circulatory failure and was dehydrated, according to the lawsuit. She stayed in the hospital for nine days until being moved to hospice. Her cause of death was determined to be malnutrition, according to the lawsuit.

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network Office of Recipient Rights noted in its investigation of Jones' death that the group home's notes, which indicated Jones was drinking and eating well, did not reflect the seriousness of her illness, according to the lawsuit. A doctor investigators spoke to said she should have been referred to a physician before April 2022.

Jones had lived at Hoeft House since 1983, according to the lawsuit, and was supposed to have been given around-the-clock care.

The group home was not licensed with the state, according to the lawsuit, because it had residents put their names on a lease in 2010.

This is not illegal, Dib said, but it doesn't mean they can offer lesser care to their residents.

When her niece visited her at the group home and asked why Jones looked emaciated and sickly, employees assured her she was fine, Dib said.

"I've handled many group home cases," Dib said. "They almost always are a) understaffed and b) underqualified. She was a woman who required special needs. She couldn't do anything for herself. That didn't mean she lived a lesser quality of life."

Dib said Jones enjoyed going to the zoo, being outside in the sun, going to parks and going shopping with staffers.

"It's not right that she be deprived of the basic necessities of life to live," Dib said. It's horrific honestly."

kberg@detroitnews.com