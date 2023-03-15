Dearborn to pump $30M in public parks, including upgrades to Camp Dearborn

Dearborn — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on Wednesday announced the city will pump $30 million into public parks, green infrastructure and building three parks over the next two years.

The project includes adding amenities including free public outdoor WiFi; playscapes; basketball courts; soccer fields; upgrades to existing pavilions, pools and splash pads; rental facilities; and rain gardens.

Hammoud said a $2 million allocation will go to improvements for Camp Dearborn, the popular 626-acre recreation and camping area in Milford, which the city has owned and operated since 1948.

Hammoud told The Detroit News the city will conduct a master plan for Camp Dearborn that includes adding hiking and biking paths. Meanwhile, the outlay will be used for electrical upgrades, new tents, public WiFi and bringing back better paddle boats.

About $6 million is allocated for upgrades to city pools at Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyke parks. The city's Levagood pool saw upgrades last year.

The construction of three parks, one in each business district, is expected to begin in the spring and cost between $3 million to $5 million. One park location will replace a surface parking lot at 22267 West Village, in between two parking structures in west Dearborn. The second site is in front of the former city hall at 13615 Michigan Avenue, and the third is between Salina Street on Wyoming Avenue off of Tuxedo, across from Arabian Village at 1946 Salina Street.

Hammoud said the new parks "are the first in decades" and called them PEACE parks for Park Equity and Access for Civic Engagement. The initiative is part of the mayor's broader Dearborn Advantage initiative, which highlights the advantages of living in the city.

Hammoud said the new public spaces were essential because "they will be the heartbeats of the city."

"We hope that these three new sister parks encourage folks to migrate from one part of town to another. If you don't often find yourself in the east or west, I'm hoping that these three parks drive us ... and for those who don't live in the city of Dearborn, we're giving you three new reasons to come by and visit," Hammoud said during the announcement at the Dearborn Administration Center.

The project will add green surface area to address the challenge of flooding in Dearborn, a downstream community. Included are plans to build rain gardens and more permeable surfaces, and the removal of logjams that lead to flooding.

Marie McCormick, executive director of Friends of the Rouge, who attended the announcement, applauded the effort, saying it will aid their mission. The mission of Friends of the Rouge is to restore, protect and enhance the Rouge River across the 47 communities in the watershed.

"We are currently building a 29-mile water trail that connects Canton Township all the way to the Detroit River. And the city of Dearborn has two universally accessible launches planned for both Dearborn Hills and Ford Field," McCormick said. "This will help transform industrial projects into accessible, walkable and beautiful community-supported projects."

The $30 million consists of $10 million from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding, $10 million in grant funding from Wayne County's ARPA funds, $8 million from the state Legislature and $2 million from Community Development Block Grants.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, the Wayne County Commission, council members and a handful of residents also joined the gathering for the announcement.

"Parks make communities better, they just do," Evans said. "When you look at trying to make communities both pulled together ... and things that are important to communities, you just can't beat parks. It's a collaborative effort. We saw the vision and the passion Dearborn had to move the city forward."

Hammoud said he hopes the project will create a lasting multi-generational impact for Dearborn residents.

"I think of my daughter, who is 15 months old, and what are we doing to leave her and what is our mark going to be for that generation and the generations to come? I see a beautiful park in every single neighborhood and a greener, healthier city. I see a community that is more connected, and this investment is ultimately about people," Hammoud said.

The city is expected to announce details about construction timelines and what residents can expect in specific parks.

Crista and Pat Burns typically go to the Detroit riverfront, where amenities are accessible for their disabled son, Andrew. They were hopeful that a safe park will be within a mile from their home.

"We are so excited to have a place to stay and play," said Crista Burns, 58.

