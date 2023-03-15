Dearborn Heights landlord accused of sexually harassing female tenants

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against a Dearborn Heights property owner and manager who allegedly offered female tenants housing-related benefits in exchange for sex or explicit images.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges that Mohamad Hussein has been harassing female tenants and prospective tenants since 2017. Hussein owns or manages more than two dozen rental properties in Dearborn Heights.

The lawsuit was filed under the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status.

Hussein allegedly offered female tenants and prospective tenants housing-related benefits in exchange for sex with him or sending him sexually explicit images, the justice department said in a news release about the lawsuit. He also allegedly made unwelcome sexual comments and advances and sent sexually explicit images of himself.

“Every resident of our district should be able to find and secure housing without facing discrimination,” Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in the news release. “Any feeling of safety and security is ripped away when individuals face sexual harassment in their own home. Our Civil Rights Unit works closely with the Civil Rights Division to hold those who violate the Fair Housing Act accountable.”

Some of the alleged instances of harassment took place in the spring of 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was difficult to find housing in Michigan, the Justice Department said. The department is seeking monetary damages for the people who were allegedly harassed, as well as civil penalties and a court order barring future discrimination, according to the news release.

The justice department asks anyone who may have been a victim of sexual harassment or other forms of discrimination at rental properties owned or managed by Mohamad Hussein to call their tipline at 1-833-591-0291.

