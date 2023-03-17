Giant African Snails seized at Detroit Metro Airport

The Detroit News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists more than a week ago intercepted six Giant African Snails at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the agency said Friday.

The snails were found March 9 in the suitcase of a traveler from Ghana.

"Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests," said Port Director Robert Larkin in the release. "The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people."

Native to East Africa and considered an invasive species in the United States, Giant African Snails are one of the most damaging snails in the world, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They eat over 500 types of plants and can damage plaster and stucco. They also carry parasites, including salmonella, lungworm and a nematode that can cause meningitis in humans. They breed quickly, producing about 1,200 eggs in a year.

Giant African Snails were first found in the United States in southern Florida in the 1960s. It took 10 years and $1 million to eradicate them there, but they have been reintroduced to Florida since then. They are also a threat in Hawaii and the Caribbean.

The snails are eaten as food and sometimes kept as pets.

The Customs and Border Protection agency reminded travelers in its release to review prohibited and restricted items before attempting to bring food items in the U.S. to avoid penalties.