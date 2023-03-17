Jury finds man not guilty in Redford Township killing

Detroit — A jury on Friday found a 21-year-old man not guilty of six felony counts including murder stemming from a fatal shooting two years ago.

LaDonta Skinner had been charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 17, 2021 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the 25800 block of Schoolcraft near Beech Daly in Redford Township.

Following a trial that began Monday, the jury deliberated for less than two hours Thursday and Friday before returning the not guilty verdict Friday afternoon, Skinner's attorney, Lillian Diallo, said.

"This was a nonsensical case," Diallo said. "The prosecutors didn't have any evidence; they just had a theory and a couple crazy witnesses. But there were a few problems with the case, including the fact that the description of the person who allegedly did the shooting did not match my client."

After Skinner's arrest two years ago, police said he and the victim had known each other, but Diallo said Friday, "That's not true."

"This just wasn't a well put-together case at all," Diallo said. "You need more than a theory and a bunch of self-interested witnesses to convict somebody of murder, which is why the jury came back with a not-guilty verdict so fast."

