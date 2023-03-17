State Police: 2 rappers, friend found in Highland Park were killed in gang violence

Two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale and their Detroit friend weren't killed in connection with a canceled performance or music, Michigan State Police said Friday.

Investigators believe their deaths are the result of gang-related violence and were not random, authorities said.

"We know there are a lot of ... social media rumors about this investigation," state police said in a tweet Friday. "While we have to keep some things private we know a couple of things: There is no one in custody for this homicide and this homicide was not random and had nothing to do with music or a performance. This was a gang violence-related incident."

Officials also urged anyone who has information about the three men's deaths to come forward and call Crime Stoppers of Michigan with tips at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

"Together we can bring closure to these families," police said.

The bodies of rappers Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker and their friend, Montoya Givens, were found on Feb. 2 under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to police.

Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, performed under the alias Marley Whoop. Wicker, 31, of Melvindale, used the stage name, "B12." Givens was also 31 years old. All three of the men had met in prison.

All three were reported missing on Jan. 21 and police had been looking for them for nearly two weeks. Their frozen bodies were found under old construction equipment and each of the victims had been shot. Days after they were found, state police said each of the victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

