Detroit man, 30, charged in January bank robbery in Dearborn

A Detroit man accused of robbing a Dearborn bank in January has been charged, officials said Tuesday.

Kevin Joseph Rodriguez, 30, was arrested at his Detroit home and arraigned Monday in 19th District Court in Dearborn, according to police and court records. He has been charged with bank robbery, a life felony, making a false bomb report or threat, a misdemeanor, and wearing a mask or disguise while committing a crime, also a day misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court date, a preliminary exam, for April 7, 2023.

Police accuse Rodriguez of robbing the Dearborn Federal Credit Union on Oakwood Boulevard on Jan. 18, 2023.

The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money be placed in bags. He told the teller he had a bomb and threatened to detonate it if his demands were not met. The teller complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was wearing a bright blue Detroit Pistons hooded sweatshirt, a gray winter hood, winter gloves, as well as a white N-95-style mask. He was seen fleeing the scene in a silver 4-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

After weeks of gathering evidence, investigators identified Rodriguez as a suspect, authorities said. Based on their findings, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Rodriguez and he was arrested.

