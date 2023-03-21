Suspect in custody after video of him beating puppy goes viral

Detroit — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection with a graphic, viral video of a man beating a puppy, officials said.

The Detroit Police real time crime center became aware of the video Monday afternoon and the department identified the suspect and took him into custody by Tuesday morning, Capt. Matthew Fulgenzi said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The video was filmed a few weeks ago and posted on social media by an individual connected to the perpetrator, he added. It shows a man assaulting and shaking a dog who can be seen laying on its side motionless, Fulgenzi said. The man was angry at the puppy because he damaged an expensive pair of glasses.

"It's very troubling. It's horrible to watch," Fulgenzi said. "He took his anger out on this puppy in the video."

Fulgenzi confirmed that the puppy is alive as of Tuesday afternoon but provide specifics on the puppy's condition. Police have handed the puppy over to the Michigan Humane Society who are taking care of the animal.

"We definitely want to thank the public," Fulgenzi said. "Without the public, without getting the information out there and sharing the video, these actions wouldn't have been taken so quickly."

The investigation is ongoing but the findings will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges, Fulgenzi said. The suspect has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, he added.

