SB I-275 reopens at Ecorse Road after crash

Southbound Interstate 275 has reopened at Ecorse Road in Wayne County following an early Thursday morning crash that shut down the highway for more than two hours, Michigan State Police said.

"The freeway is back open," officials tweeted. "Expect delays in the construction zone."

The crash was reported at about 4:45 a.m., according to state police. They also said injuries were reported in the crash, which happened on the freeway at Hannan Road in Van Buren Township.

