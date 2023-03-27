1 seriously injured, others hurt in multiple-car crash Saturday in Westland

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries while several others were wounded after a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday in Westland, police said.

The crash was sparked by a driver who fled police officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop at about 10 p.m. on Inkster Road near West Warren Avenue, they said.

According to authorities, the officers initiated the stop for a traffic violation but when they approached the driver, he sped away. The vehicle continued traveling south on Inkster, disregarded a red light at Ford Road and caused multiple vehicles to crash.

Officials said several people, including the driver who fled from police, were injured and taken to hospitals.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez