Driver charged with fleeing Westland police, injuring 2 in crash

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with fleeing police and a crash last weekend that left two people hurt, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Ryan Edward Smith of Detroit was arraigned through 18th District Court on five counts: second-degree fleeing; third-degree fleeing; driving while license suspended, revoked or denied causing serious injury; reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function; and moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Bond was set at $750,000. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 6. A preliminary examination follows a week later before Judge Mark McConnell.

Smith was behind the wheel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Westland police tried to stop his car near Inkster and Warren roads, investigators said in a statement.

He allegedly sped off when the officers approached, disregarded a traffic light, drove through the intersection of Ford and Inkster roads then crashed into another vehicle, according to the release.

A 25-year-old Highland Park man and a 27-year-old pregnant Inkster woman were injured in the crash, prosecutors reported.

Medics transported them and Smith to a local hospital for treatment.