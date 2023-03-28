How to comment on Romulus hazardous waste facility's license

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has set its timeline for accepting additional public comment for the relicensing of the Republic Industrial and Energy Services hazardous waste facility in Romulus.

The facility was one of two in Michigan that accepted hazardous waste from the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

EGLE is reviewing the facility's application for a license renewal for its above ground operations. The application does not include the below-ground injection wells, which are licensed separately by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EGLE originally opened a public comment period from Dec. 30 through Feb. 16, but received no comments.

Metro Detroit officials including Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Shri Thanedar of Detroit urged EGLE to reopen the public comment period since the train derailment generated renewed interest in the Romulus site.

The department announced Tuesday it would host a second public comment period from April 3 through May 3.

People can email written comments to Environmental Engineering Specialist Ronda Blayer at BlayerR@Michigan.gov, or mail them to EGLE, MMD, Hazardous Waste Section, P.O. Box 30241, Lansing, MI, 48909.

Comments must be sent or postmarked by May 3 and include the commenter's name, address, email address, a concise statement for the basis of the comments and supporting relevant facts.

"EGLE officials stress that comments must be on the technical and compliance elements of the proposed relicensing," the department said in a press release. "The agency does not have authority under the law to approve or deny the relicensing based on support or opposition alone, nor to decide based on lack of need."

The Republic facility is licensed to store and treat hazardous waste above ground. It accepts hazardous wastewater imported by railcars, tanker trucks and containers. After the waste is treated above ground, it is injected into a pair of deep wells on the site.

The facility is listed as a "significant noncomplier" with federal hazardous waste law on the EPA's online enforcement database. EGLE, which conducts the inspections, said Republic has fixed the problems and is considered in compliance. The parties are working on an administrative consent order.

