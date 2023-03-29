Off-duty Detroit medical worker charged in road rage incident

A Detroit Fire Department EMS worker has been charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident this month in Redford Township while off-duty.

Keshia Hamilton was arraigned Wednesday through 17th District Court on nine counts, including felony firearm and assault with intent to murder, records show.

Judge Karen Khalil set bond at $50,000.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 11.

Hamilton is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle around 7:45 a.m. March 17 near Beech Daly and Davison, township police said in a statement Wednesday.

Her daughter was in the car at the time, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

The other driver was not injured, police said.

An investigation led to Hamilton's arrest. Officials recovered a handgun and impounded the 34-year-old's vehicle, according to the release.

Reached Wednesday night, her attorney, Jermaine Wyrick, said his client “vehemently denies each and every allegation categorically, looks forward to this matter being completely exonerated once this matter is resolved fairly and justly, once all facts are brought out in a court of law. As an experienced, essential medical worker, she is an asset to the community. In addition, she is a peaceful and law-abiding citizen who is overall a blessing to humanity and has the strong, unwavering and unconditional love of her family."

A Detroit Fire Department representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on Hamilton or her status.