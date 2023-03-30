MSP: 'Road raging' driver pointed fake gun on I-96

A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly pointing a fake gun amid a road-rage incident on Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

The incident unfolded in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 94 around 7:35 a.m., the agency's Second District said on Twitter.

A driver told investigators he had tried to pass the 42-year-old who was "road raging with another vehicle" to avoid the confrontation, according to the post. "The suspect then pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and began pointing a black handgun," MSP said.

The driver who had tried to pass recorded the suspect in the act, which helped detectives identify and track the man to his workplace, according to MSP.

Troopers took the Detroit resident into custody. They learned he has a concealed pistol license and the guns wielded in the incident were not real.

The man was held pending a prosecutor's review. “Just another example of poor decision making that is occurring on our roadways," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. “We were lucky there wasn’t a crash or someone (wasn't) hurt or killed. Remember, it’s just driving and not that important.”