Key change in state program can 'wipe out property tax debt,' housing activists say

Detroit — U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree joined community leaders Thursday to declare a recent change in a state program can end widespread property tax foreclosures, a procedure that once caused thousands of Detroiters to lose their homes every year.

The key change was made earlier this month by state officials to the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund backed by federal funds from American Rescue Plan Act. The $243 million fund, started in 2021, provides up to $25,000 in grants to people financially impacted by COVID-19 to prevent mortgage and property tax foreclosures and utility shut-offs.

The change that many activists hailed Thursday was MIHAF funding is now eligible to homeowners who have property tax debt that dates back prior 2019. The move was described as a "game changer" because it potentially can help some 6,000 Detroit homeowners, said Louis Piszker, CEO of the nonprofit Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.

The program, Piszker said, "prevents financial hardships to homeowners that were impacted due to the pandemic. So MIHAF can help pay up to $25,000, which is a really good amount and it can go towards delinquent mortgages, property taxes, utilities, and more."

Now there is "a way to wipe out property tax debt," said Bernadette Atuahene, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin, who is with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice, a Detroit-based nonprofit made up of more than a dozen grassroots organizations.

The tax justice group, which formed in 2017, has noted multiple studies have found the lowest-valued homes in Detroit continue to be overassessed — even after a citywide reappraisal in 2017 that cost $8.4 million — and the group has argued that it's putting thousands of Detroiters at risk of unjust foreclosure.

A March 2021 report by Bloomberg on the nationwide impact of assessments on Black communities, including Detroit, examined instances nationally of local officials overvaluing the lowest-priced homes relative to the highest-priced homes.

Duggan has disputed that low-income homeowners are still paying too much.

"That is factually false," Duggan said at a mid-January press conference. The gap between home prices and assessments was largely closed in 2014 when the mayor took office, city officials contend.

"What the MIHAF program is doing is providing a solution for middle-class Detroiters," Atuahene said, as compared to other programs aimed at low-income homeowners. With MIHAF, homeowners with incomes higher than the area median incomes are eligible, Atuahene said. The community groups with the Coalition for Property Tax Justice and the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency were among those who lobbied to change the eligibility for tax debt prior to 2019.

"The data was telling us that there's about 6,000 homeowners would be eligible if we could get the rule change," Piszker said. Wayne Metro is a nonprofit that helps homeowners applying for various property tax relief programs. Piszker said the change "would stabilize everything." Before the change, the nonprofit has processed about 4,000 applications for the program, including 2,000 from Detroit, Piszker said.

Between 2015 and 2019, more than 50,512 properties in the Detroit were tax-foreclosed, according to data from the Wayne County Treasurer. The peak was in 2015, when 24,793 properties were foreclosed upon. Since then, the county, city and housing advocates have lobbied for major reforms that have drastically reduced that number.

Treasurer Eric Sabree thanked the efforts of Wayne Metro and the Coalition of Property Tax Justice for their efforts to get the word about various programs. “We have not always seen eye to eye but our goal has always been the same: to help people stay in their homes. I think we have found a way to do it,” Sabree said, referring to MIHAF and other programs.

He noted a recent event with Wayne Metro at Highland Park where the nonprofit signed up 102 homeowners who were eligible for various property tax relief programs.

He encouraged residents to apply for the various programs. “Don’t let the money go somewhere else if we need it right here,” he said.

The number of current owner-occupied homes at risk of foreclosure is low, according to Sabree. Currently 97 owner-occupied homes in Detroit and 31 outside of the city are at risk, he said. He didn't provide an overall number of properties at risk, which include vacant homes and homes with renters.

Tlaib said the impact of previous tax foreclosures meant that Michigan has the highest rate of Black homeowners who have lost their homes. She urged many Detroiters and others to spread the word on the various relief programs.

"I know many people are going to door to door," to get the word out, she said. "I am so proud to be part of this movement."

For more information about MIHAF, call 844-756-4423 or go to michigan.gov/mshda/homeownership/mihaf-homeowner-assistance.

In Wayne County, to make an appointment with Wayne Metro, call 313-244-0274.

laguilar@detroitnews.com