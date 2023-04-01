Armed man shot by police at Ford plant in Wayne, officials say

Wayne — A man accused of pointing a gun at police Saturday night at the Ford Wayne Integral Stamping and Assembly plant was shot by an officer, according to the Wayne Police Department.

The man is hospitalized and in critical condition, according to Wayne County Sheriff's Office officials.

The incident occurred after 7 p.m. when the Wayne Police Department responded to a call that reported a person with a gun was attempting to gain entrance to the plant located at 37500 Van Born Road, Ed Foxworth, a spokesman for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, told The Detroit News late Saturday night.

Officers encountered the man outside an employee entrance area of the plant.

"The suspect was given several commands to show his hands, in which he responded by displaying a handgun," Wayne police said in a press release. "The officers continued to give the suspect verbal commands to drop his weapon when he pointed the weapon at officers."

One officer fired a single shot, seriously wounding him. The suspect was apprehended by six Wayne police officers.

Police, according to the release, immediately began to render aid to the suspect for his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Ford Motor Co. spokesperson Kelli Felker said the automaker is cooperating with police on their investigation.

Wayne Police Department was assisted by Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and Wayne Fire Rescue, who transported the suspect to Beaumont hospital in Dearborn.

Michigan State Police will investigate the matter, Wayne police said.

No further details of the suspect were released Saturday night.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar

Staff Writer Jordyn Grzelewski contributed.