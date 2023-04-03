Police investigating fatal weekend shooting in Harper Woods

Harper Woods police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday, they said.

Officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 20400 block of Fleetwood Drive near Harper and Vernier for a report of a disturbance, according to authorities.

While en route, officers were told gunshots had been fired and a person may have been struck, they said. Police arrived and found evidence of an assault, but could not locate a victim.

Later, detectives learned a man in his 30s had been shot and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they do not have a suspect in custody.

