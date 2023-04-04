TSA confiscates five loaded guns at DTW security checkpoints

Romulus — Federal security officials are reminding passengers to securely store guns before flying after an unusually high number of weapons were confiscated over the weekend at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Five loaded handguns, all from separate incidents, were stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents from being carried onto planes Thursday through Sunday. The first gun was found on Thursday when a passenger gave a TSA agent his firearm before entering the body scanner at the security checkpoint. The passenger told the agent he had forgotten the firearm.

“Although it’s extremely troubling that so many passengers continue to make this careless, expensive mistake, the general public should feel safer knowing that the TSA officers in Detroit continue to perform their jobs exceptionally well and are stopping these firearms from going past the checkpoint,” Michigan TSA Acting Federal Security Director Bill Byrne said in a news release.

Three more loaded guns were found in a 90-minute window Friday morning between 6:20 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. and a fifth was found on Sunday. All of these firearms were discovered during routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage, said TSA.

Airport police confiscated all of the weapons and the passengers were cited. Fines for bringing a weapon to the airport can be as high as $14,950 and are determined by the TSA on a case-by-case basis. TSA PreCheck eligibility will be revoked for a minimum of five years for flyers caught with a gun in their possession or in their carry-on.

Over a dozen guns are found at airport security checkpoints across the country every day and the TSA has detected 28 so far this year at DTW alone. 100 were stopped at DTW last year and 94 in 2021, according to the TSA. These are a "serious security and safety concern," and concealed carry permits do not allow passengers to bring loaded guns to a security checkpoint, according to the TSA.

Travelers who want to take their guns to their final destination can store unloaded firearms in checked baggage in a locked hardback case. Guns must be packed separately from ammunition and declared when the passenger checks in, TSA said in the news release.

hmackay@detroitnews.com