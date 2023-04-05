Government identifies Ecorse airman killed in WWII

Associated Press

Ecorse — Authorities have identified the remains of a Downriver man who died when his aircraft was shot down in Romania during World War II, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Peter Timpo of Ecorse was serving as bombardier on a B-24 Liberator. The crew's mission was to hit oil fields and refineries near Bucharest in summer 1943 as part of Operation Tidal Wave.

Timpo's remains were identified last July through mitochondrial DNA analysis and other steps, but his family only recently received a full briefing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

After the war, the 24-year-old's remains were buried at a cemetery in Romania and eventually moved to a U.S. cemetery in Belgium. In 2017, the government began exhuming unidentified remains of airmen killed during Operation Tidal Wave.

During the World War II operation, more than 170 B-24 Liberator bombers took off from Libya and flew a mission to target the destruction of oil refineries near Ploesti, Romania, which provided about one-third of all the oil used by Nazi Germany and the other Axis powers, according to History.com. The United States and other Allied powers hoped the destruction of “Hitler’s Gas Station” would hobble the German war effort.

Ninety-two of the 177 Liberators that participated in Operation Tidal Wave survived. More than 300 U.S. airmen were killed in the raid.

Timpo will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Detroit News contributed.